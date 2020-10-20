1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000117353444986 Cardano
1 ADA = 8,521.27 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
ADA
|1 MGF
|0.000117353 ADA
|5 MGF
|0.000586767 ADA
|10 MGF
|0.00117353 ADA
|25 MGF
|0.00293384 ADA
|50 MGF
|0.00586767 ADA
|100 MGF
|0.0117353 ADA
|500 MGF
|0.0586767 ADA
|1,000 MGF
|0.117353 ADA
|5,000 MGF
|0.586767 ADA
|10,000 MGF
|1.17353 ADA
1 MGF = 0 ADA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00060281
|0.00060281
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00047414
|0.00037280
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00053842
|0.00049468
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.79%
|3.81%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.More Cardano info
