1 MGF to ADA - Convert Malagasy Francs to Cardano

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000117353444986 Cardano

1 ADA = 8,521.27 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Cardano conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:36 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Cardano

mgf
MGF
ada
ADA
1 MGF0.000117353 ADA
5 MGF0.000586767 ADA
10 MGF0.00117353 ADA
25 MGF0.00293384 ADA
50 MGF0.00586767 ADA
100 MGF0.0117353 ADA
500 MGF0.0586767 ADA
1,000 MGF0.117353 ADA
5,000 MGF0.586767 ADA
10,000 MGF1.17353 ADA

Convert Cardano to Malagasy Franc

ada
ADA
mgf
MGF
1 ADA8,521.27 MGF
5 ADA42,606.3 MGF
10 ADA85,212.7 MGF
25 ADA213,032 MGF
50 ADA426,063 MGF
100 ADA852,127 MGF
500 ADA4,260,630 MGF
1,000 ADA8,521,270 MGF
5,000 ADA42,606,300 MGF
10,000 ADA85,212,700 MGF

MGF to ADA Chart

1 MGF = 0 ADA

1 Malagasy Franc to Cardano stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000602810.00060281
Low
0.000474140.00037280
Average
0.000538420.00049468
Volatility
3.79%3.81%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ada

ADA - Cardano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.

