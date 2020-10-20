1 LAK to XDR - Convert Lao Kips to IMF Special Drawing Rights

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000034373545 IMF Special Drawing Rights

1 XDR = 29,092.1 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to IMF Special Drawing Rights conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:52 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to IMF Special Drawing Rights

lak
LAK
xdr
XDR
1 LAK0.0000343735 XDR
5 LAK0.000171868 XDR
10 LAK0.000343735 XDR
25 LAK0.000859339 XDR
50 LAK0.00171868 XDR
100 LAK0.00343735 XDR
500 LAK0.0171868 XDR
1,000 LAK0.0343735 XDR
5,000 LAK0.171868 XDR
10,000 LAK0.343735 XDR

Convert IMF Special Drawing Rights to Lao Kip

xdr
XDR
lak
LAK
1 XDR29,092.1 LAK
5 XDR145,461 LAK
10 XDR290,921 LAK
25 XDR727,304 LAK
50 XDR1,454,610 LAK
100 XDR2,909,210 LAK
500 XDR14,546,100 LAK
1,000 XDR29,092,100 LAK
5,000 XDR145,461,000 LAK
10,000 XDR290,921,000 LAK

LAK to XDR Chart

1 LAK = 0 XDR

1 Lao Kip to IMF Special Drawing Rights stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000351590.000036117
Low
0.0000342360.000034236
Average
0.0000347330.000035217
Volatility
0.49%0.51%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

xdr

XDR - IMF Special Drawing Rights

Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.

