1 LAK to UGX - Convert Lao Kips to Ugandan Shillings

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.16765643 Ugandan Shillings

1 UGX = 5.96458 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Ugandan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:51 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Ugandan Shilling

lak
LAK
ugx
UGX
1 LAK0.167656 UGX
5 LAK0.838282 UGX
10 LAK1.67656 UGX
25 LAK4.19141 UGX
50 LAK8.38282 UGX
100 LAK16.7656 UGX
500 LAK83.8282 UGX
1,000 LAK167.656 UGX
5,000 LAK838.282 UGX
10,000 LAK1,676.56 UGX

Convert Ugandan Shilling to Lao Kip

ugx
UGX
lak
LAK
1 UGX5.96458 LAK
5 UGX29.8229 LAK
10 UGX59.6458 LAK
25 UGX149.114 LAK
50 UGX298.229 LAK
100 UGX596.458 LAK
500 UGX2,982.29 LAK
1,000 UGX5,964.58 LAK
5,000 UGX29,822.9 LAK
10,000 UGX59,645.8 LAK

LAK to UGX Chart

1 LAK = 0 UGX

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Ugandan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.177460.18191
Low
0.166610.16661
Average
0.171530.17587
Volatility
0.75%0.66%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
ugx

UGX - Ugandan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Ugandan Shillings is UGX. The currency symbol is USh.

More Ugandan Shilling info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings