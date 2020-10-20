1 LAK to TMM - Convert Lao Kips to Turkmenistani Manats

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.78904179 Turkmenistani Manats

1 TMM = 1.26736 LAK

TMM replaced by TMT

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Turkmenistani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:25 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Turkmenistani Manat

LAK
TMM
1 LAK0.789042 TMM
5 LAK3.94521 TMM
10 LAK7.89042 TMM
25 LAK19.726 TMM
50 LAK39.4521 TMM
100 LAK78.9042 TMM
500 LAK394.521 TMM
1,000 LAK789.042 TMM
5,000 LAK3,945.21 TMM
10,000 LAK7,890.42 TMM

Convert Turkmenistani Manat to Lao Kip

TMM
LAK
1 TMM1.26736 LAK
5 TMM6.3368 LAK
10 TMM12.6736 LAK
25 TMM31.684 LAK
50 TMM63.368 LAK
100 TMM126.736 LAK
500 TMM633.68 LAK
1,000 TMM1,267.36 LAK
5,000 TMM6,336.8 LAK
10,000 TMM12,673.6 LAK

LAK to TMM Chart

1 LAK = 0 TMM

1 Lao Kip to Turkmenistani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000163190.00016654
Low
0.000157670.00015767
Average
0.000160470.00016272
Volatility
0.58%0.54%

Currency Information

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

TMM - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMM to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMM.

