1 Lao Kip =
0.78904179 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMM = 1.26736 LAK
TMM replaced by TMT
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.78904179 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMM = 1.26736 LAK
TMM replaced by TMT
LAK
TMM
|1 LAK
|0.789042 TMM
|5 LAK
|3.94521 TMM
|10 LAK
|7.89042 TMM
|25 LAK
|19.726 TMM
|50 LAK
|39.4521 TMM
|100 LAK
|78.9042 TMM
|500 LAK
|394.521 TMM
|1,000 LAK
|789.042 TMM
|5,000 LAK
|3,945.21 TMM
|10,000 LAK
|7,890.42 TMM
1 LAK = 0 TMM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00016319
|0.00016654
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00015767
|0.00015767
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00016047
|0.00016272
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMM to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMM.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings