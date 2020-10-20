1 Lao Kip =
0.00048186031 Tajikistani Somoni
1 TJS = 2,075.29 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
TJS
|1 LAK
|0.00048186 TJS
|5 LAK
|0.0024093 TJS
|10 LAK
|0.0048186 TJS
|25 LAK
|0.0120465 TJS
|50 LAK
|0.024093 TJS
|100 LAK
|0.048186 TJS
|500 LAK
|0.24093 TJS
|1,000 LAK
|0.48186 TJS
|5,000 LAK
|2.4093 TJS
|10,000 LAK
|4.8186 TJS
1 LAK = 0 TJS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00049908
|0.00052175
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00048030
|0.00048030
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00048922
|0.00050279
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.More Tajikistani Somoni info
