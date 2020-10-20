1 LAK to THB - Convert Lao Kips to Thai Baht

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0016526548 Thai Baht

1 THB = 605.087 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Thai Baht conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:48 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Thai Baht

lak
LAK
thb
THB
1 LAK0.00165265 THB
5 LAK0.00826327 THB
10 LAK0.0165265 THB
25 LAK0.0413164 THB
50 LAK0.0826327 THB
100 LAK0.165265 THB
500 LAK0.826327 THB
1,000 LAK1.65265 THB
5,000 LAK8.26327 THB
10,000 LAK16.5265 THB

Convert Thai Baht to Lao Kip

thb
THB
lak
LAK
1 THB605.087 LAK
5 THB3,025.44 LAK
10 THB6,050.87 LAK
25 THB15,127.2 LAK
50 THB30,254.4 LAK
100 THB60,508.7 LAK
500 THB302,544 LAK
1,000 THB605,087 LAK
5,000 THB3,025,440 LAK
10,000 THB6,050,870 LAK

LAK to THB Chart

1 LAK = 0 THB

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Thai Baht stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00171090.0017512
Low
0.00165530.0016553
Average
0.00168210.0017066
Volatility
0.58%0.60%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
thb

THB - Thai Baht

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Thai Baht exchange rate is the THB to USD rate. The currency code for Thai Baht is THB. The currency symbol is ฿.

More Thai Baht info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings