1 Lao Kip =
0.0016526548 Thai Baht
1 THB = 605.087 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.0016526548 Thai Baht
1 THB = 605.087 LAK
LAK
THB
|1 LAK
|0.00165265 THB
|5 LAK
|0.00826327 THB
|10 LAK
|0.0165265 THB
|25 LAK
|0.0413164 THB
|50 LAK
|0.0826327 THB
|100 LAK
|0.165265 THB
|500 LAK
|0.826327 THB
|1,000 LAK
|1.65265 THB
|5,000 LAK
|8.26327 THB
|10,000 LAK
|16.5265 THB
1 LAK = 0 THB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0017109
|0.0017512
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0016553
|0.0016553
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0016821
|0.0017066
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Thai Baht exchange rate is the THB to USD rate. The currency code for Thai Baht is THB. The currency symbol is ฿.More Thai Baht info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings