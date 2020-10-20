1 Lao Kip =
0.00083006722 Swazi Emalangeni
1 SZL = 1,204.72 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
SZL
|1 LAK
|0.000830067 SZL
|5 LAK
|0.00415034 SZL
|10 LAK
|0.00830067 SZL
|25 LAK
|0.0207517 SZL
|50 LAK
|0.0415034 SZL
|100 LAK
|0.0830067 SZL
|500 LAK
|0.415034 SZL
|1,000 LAK
|0.830067 SZL
|5,000 LAK
|4.15034 SZL
|10,000 LAK
|8.30067 SZL
1 LAK = 0 SZL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00088308
|0.00090039
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00081705
|0.00081705
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00084234
|0.00086259
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.89%
|0.85%
The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.
