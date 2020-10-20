1 LAK to SVC - Convert Lao Kips to Salvadoran Colones

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00039729705 Salvadoran Colones

1 SVC = 2,517.01 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Salvadoran Colon conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:50 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Salvadoran Colon

lak
LAK
svc
SVC
1 LAK0.000397297 SVC
5 LAK0.00198649 SVC
10 LAK0.00397297 SVC
25 LAK0.00993243 SVC
50 LAK0.0198649 SVC
100 LAK0.0397297 SVC
500 LAK0.198649 SVC
1,000 LAK0.397297 SVC
5,000 LAK1.98649 SVC
10,000 LAK3.97297 SVC

Convert Salvadoran Colon to Lao Kip

svc
SVC
lak
LAK
1 SVC2,517.01 LAK
5 SVC12,585 LAK
10 SVC25,170.1 LAK
25 SVC62,925.2 LAK
50 SVC125,850 LAK
100 SVC251,701 LAK
500 SVC1,258,500 LAK
1,000 SVC2,517,010 LAK
5,000 SVC12,585,000 LAK
10,000 SVC25,170,100 LAK

LAK to SVC Chart

1 LAK = 0 SVC

1 Lao Kip to Salvadoran Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000407560.00041713
Low
0.000394460.00039446
Average
0.000400860.00040681
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

svc

SVC - Salvadoran Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.

