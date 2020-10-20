1 LAK to SRG - Convert Lao Kips to Surinamese Guilders

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

1.381787 Surinamese Guilders

1 SRG = 0.723701 LAK

SRG replaced by SRD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Lao Kip to Surinamese Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:25 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Surinamese Guilder

LAK
SRG
1 LAK1.38179 SRG
5 LAK6.90893 SRG
10 LAK13.8179 SRG
25 LAK34.5447 SRG
50 LAK69.0893 SRG
100 LAK138.179 SRG
500 LAK690.893 SRG
1,000 LAK1,381.79 SRG
5,000 LAK6,908.93 SRG
10,000 LAK13,817.9 SRG

Convert Surinamese Guilder to Lao Kip

SRG
LAK
1 SRG0.723701 LAK
5 SRG3.6185 LAK
10 SRG7.23701 LAK
25 SRG18.0925 LAK
50 SRG36.185 LAK
100 SRG72.3701 LAK
500 SRG361.85 LAK
1,000 SRG723.701 LAK
5,000 SRG3,618.5 LAK
10,000 SRG7,237.01 LAK

LAK to SRG Chart

1 LAK = 0 SRG

1 Lao Kip to Surinamese Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00149560.0016578
Low
0.00138120.0013812
Average
0.00143780.0015257
Volatility
1.60%1.89%

Currency Information

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

SRG - Surinamese Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Guilder exchange rate is the SRG to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Guilders is SRG.

