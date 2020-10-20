1 Lao Kip =
1.381787 Surinamese Guilders
1 SRG = 0.723701 LAK
SRG replaced by SRD
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
SRG
|1 LAK
|1.38179 SRG
|5 LAK
|6.90893 SRG
|10 LAK
|13.8179 SRG
|25 LAK
|34.5447 SRG
|50 LAK
|69.0893 SRG
|100 LAK
|138.179 SRG
|500 LAK
|690.893 SRG
|1,000 LAK
|1,381.79 SRG
|5,000 LAK
|6,908.93 SRG
|10,000 LAK
|13,817.9 SRG
1 LAK = 0 SRG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0014956
|0.0016578
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0013812
|0.0013812
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0014378
|0.0015257
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.60%
|1.89%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Guilder exchange rate is the SRG to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Guilders is SRG.
