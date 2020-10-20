1 LAK to SOS - Convert Lao Kips to Somali Shillings

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.025690695 Somali Shillings

1 SOS = 38.9246 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Somali Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:24 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Somali Shilling

lak
LAK
sos
SOS
1 LAK0.0256907 SOS
5 LAK0.128453 SOS
10 LAK0.256907 SOS
25 LAK0.642267 SOS
50 LAK1.28453 SOS
100 LAK2.56907 SOS
500 LAK12.8453 SOS
1,000 LAK25.6907 SOS
5,000 LAK128.453 SOS
10,000 LAK256.907 SOS

Convert Somali Shilling to Lao Kip

sos
SOS
lak
LAK
1 SOS38.9246 LAK
5 SOS194.623 LAK
10 SOS389.246 LAK
25 SOS973.115 LAK
50 SOS1,946.23 LAK
100 SOS3,892.46 LAK
500 SOS19,462.3 LAK
1,000 SOS38,924.6 LAK
5,000 SOS194,623 LAK
10,000 SOS389,246 LAK

LAK to SOS Chart

1 LAK = 0 SOS

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Somali Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0266270.027516
Low
0.0257220.025722
Average
0.0261450.026531
Volatility
0.58%0.64%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
sos

SOS - Somali Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somali Shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somali Shillings is SOS. The currency symbol is S.

More Somali Shilling info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings