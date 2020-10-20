1 Lao Kip =
2.7135516 Sudanese Dinars
1 SDD = 0.368521 LAK
SDD replaced by SDG
LAK
SDD
|1 LAK
|2.71355 SDD
|5 LAK
|13.5678 SDD
|10 LAK
|27.1355 SDD
|25 LAK
|67.8388 SDD
|50 LAK
|135.678 SDD
|100 LAK
|271.355 SDD
|500 LAK
|1,356.78 SDD
|1,000 LAK
|2,713.55 SDD
|5,000 LAK
|13,567.8 SDD
|10,000 LAK
|27,135.5 SDD
1 LAK = 0 SDD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.027889
|0.028317
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.026685
|0.026620
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.027227
|0.027620
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.05%
|1.04%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.
