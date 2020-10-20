1 LAK to OMR - Convert Lao Kips to Omani Rials

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000017481632 Omani Rials

1 OMR = 57,202.9 LAK

Lao Kip to Omani Rial conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:48 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Omani Rial

lak
LAK
omr
OMR
1 LAK0.0000174816 OMR
5 LAK0.0000874082 OMR
10 LAK0.000174816 OMR
25 LAK0.000437041 OMR
50 LAK0.000874082 OMR
100 LAK0.00174816 OMR
500 LAK0.00874082 OMR
1,000 LAK0.0174816 OMR
5,000 LAK0.0874082 OMR
10,000 LAK0.174816 OMR

Convert Omani Rial to Lao Kip

omr
OMR
lak
LAK
1 OMR57,202.9 LAK
5 OMR286,014 LAK
10 OMR572,029 LAK
25 OMR1,430,070 LAK
50 OMR2,860,140 LAK
100 OMR5,720,290 LAK
500 OMR28,601,400 LAK
1,000 OMR57,202,900 LAK
5,000 OMR286,014,000 LAK
10,000 OMR572,029,000 LAK

LAK to OMR Chart

1 LAK = 0 OMR

1 Lao Kip to Omani Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000179310.000018351
Low
0.0000173560.000017356
Average
0.0000176370.000017897
Volatility
0.48%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

omr

OMR - Omani Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

