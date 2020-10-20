1 Lao Kip =
0.000017481632 Omani Rials
1 OMR = 57,202.9 LAK
LAK
OMR
|1 LAK
|0.0000174816 OMR
|5 LAK
|0.0000874082 OMR
|10 LAK
|0.000174816 OMR
|25 LAK
|0.000437041 OMR
|50 LAK
|0.000874082 OMR
|100 LAK
|0.00174816 OMR
|500 LAK
|0.00874082 OMR
|1,000 LAK
|0.0174816 OMR
|5,000 LAK
|0.0874082 OMR
|10,000 LAK
|0.174816 OMR
1 LAK = 0 OMR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000017931
|0.000018351
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000017356
|0.000017356
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000017637
|0.000017897
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Omani Rial info
