1 Lao Kip =
1.0483955 Malagasy Francs
1 MGF = 0.953839 LAK
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
MGF
|1 LAK
|1.0484 MGF
|5 LAK
|5.24198 MGF
|10 LAK
|10.484 MGF
|25 LAK
|26.2099 MGF
|50 LAK
|52.4198 MGF
|100 LAK
|104.84 MGF
|500 LAK
|524.198 MGF
|1,000 LAK
|1,048.4 MGF
|5,000 LAK
|5,241.98 MGF
|10,000 LAK
|10,484 MGF
1 LAK = 0 MGF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20829
|0.21004
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20222
|0.20222
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.20514
|0.20632
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.68%
|0.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
