1 Lao Kip =
0.000139825930426 Terra
1 LUNA = 7,151.75 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
LUNA
|1 LAK
|0.000139826 LUNA
|5 LAK
|0.00069913 LUNA
|10 LAK
|0.00139826 LUNA
|25 LAK
|0.00349565 LUNA
|50 LAK
|0.0069913 LUNA
|100 LAK
|0.0139826 LUNA
|500 LAK
|0.069913 LUNA
|1,000 LAK
|0.139826 LUNA
|5,000 LAK
|0.69913 LUNA
|10,000 LAK
|1.39826 LUNA
LUNA
LAK
|1 LUNA
|7,151.75 LAK
|5 LUNA
|35,758.7 LAK
|10 LUNA
|71,517.5 LAK
|25 LUNA
|178,794 LAK
|50 LUNA
|357,587 LAK
|100 LUNA
|715,175 LAK
|500 LUNA
|3,575,870 LAK
|1,000 LUNA
|7,151,750 LAK
|5,000 LUNA
|35,758,700 LAK
|10,000 LUNA
|71,517,500 LAK
1 LAK = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017334
|0.00017380
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000080309
|0.000080309
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00012916
|0.00012958
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|12.63%
|12.83%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
