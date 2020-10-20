1 LAK to JOD - Convert Lao Kips to Jordanian Dinars

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000032178834 Jordanian Dinars

1 JOD = 31,076.3 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Lao Kip to Jordanian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:44 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Jordanian Dinar

lak
LAK
jod
JOD
1 LAK0.0000321788 JOD
5 LAK0.000160894 JOD
10 LAK0.000321788 JOD
25 LAK0.000804471 JOD
50 LAK0.00160894 JOD
100 LAK0.00321788 JOD
500 LAK0.0160894 JOD
1,000 LAK0.0321788 JOD
5,000 LAK0.160894 JOD
10,000 LAK0.321788 JOD

Convert Jordanian Dinar to Lao Kip

jod
JOD
lak
LAK
1 JOD31,076.3 LAK
5 JOD155,382 LAK
10 JOD310,763 LAK
25 JOD776,908 LAK
50 JOD1,553,820 LAK
100 JOD3,107,630 LAK
500 JOD15,538,200 LAK
1,000 JOD31,076,300 LAK
5,000 JOD155,382,000 LAK
10,000 JOD310,763,000 LAK

LAK to JOD Chart

1 LAK = 0 JOD

1 Lao Kip to Jordanian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000330240.000033800
Low
0.0000319620.000031962
Average
0.0000324820.000032964
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.

