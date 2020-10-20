1 LAK to ITL - Convert Lao Kips to Italian Lire

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.081021944 Italian Lire

1 ITL = 12.3423 LAK

ITL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Italian Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:21 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Italian Lira

lak
LAK
itl
ITL
1 LAK0.0810219 ITL
5 LAK0.40511 ITL
10 LAK0.810219 ITL
25 LAK2.02555 ITL
50 LAK4.0511 ITL
100 LAK8.10219 ITL
500 LAK40.511 ITL
1,000 LAK81.0219 ITL
5,000 LAK405.11 ITL
10,000 LAK810.219 ITL

Convert Italian Lira to Lao Kip

itl
ITL
lak
LAK
1 ITL12.3423 LAK
5 ITL61.7117 LAK
10 ITL123.423 LAK
25 ITL308.558 LAK
50 ITL617.117 LAK
100 ITL1,234.23 LAK
500 ITL6,171.17 LAK
1,000 ITL12,342.3 LAK
5,000 ITL61,711.7 LAK
10,000 ITL123,423 LAK

LAK to ITL Chart

1 LAK = 0 ITL

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Italian Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
itl

ITL - Italian Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Italian Lira exchange rate is the ITL to USD rate. The currency code for Italian Lire is ITL.

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings