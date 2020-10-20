1 LAK to GHC - Convert Lao Kips to Ghanaian Cedis

1

1 Lao Kip =

6.924454 Ghanaian Cedis

1 GHC = 0.144416 LAK

GHC replaced by GHS

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Ghanaian Cedi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:03 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Ghanaian Cedi

lak
LAK
ghc
GHC
1 LAK6.92445 GHC
5 LAK34.6223 GHC
10 LAK69.2445 GHC
25 LAK173.111 GHC
50 LAK346.223 GHC
100 LAK692.445 GHC
500 LAK3,462.23 GHC
1,000 LAK6,924.45 GHC
5,000 LAK34,622.3 GHC
10,000 LAK69,244.5 GHC

Convert Ghanaian Cedi to Lao Kip

ghc
GHC
lak
LAK
1 GHC0.144416 LAK
5 GHC0.722079 LAK
10 GHC1.44416 LAK
25 GHC3.61039 LAK
50 GHC7.22079 LAK
100 GHC14.4416 LAK
500 GHC72.2079 LAK
1,000 GHC144.416 LAK
5,000 GHC722.079 LAK
10,000 GHC1,444.16 LAK

LAK to GHC Chart

1 LAK = 0 GHC

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Ghanaian Cedi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000696800.00069680
Low
0.000684540.00062580
Average
0.000689590.00066209
Volatility
0.57%0.77%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

ghc

GHC - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHC to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHC. The currency symbol is ₵.

