1 LAK to GGP - Convert Lao Kips to Guernsey Pounds

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00003543089 Guernsey Pounds

1 GGP = 28,224.0 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Guernsey Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:19 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Guernsey Pound

lak
LAK
ggp
GGP
1 LAK0.0000354309 GGP
5 LAK0.000177154 GGP
10 LAK0.000354309 GGP
25 LAK0.000885772 GGP
50 LAK0.00177154 GGP
100 LAK0.00354309 GGP
500 LAK0.0177154 GGP
1,000 LAK0.0354309 GGP
5,000 LAK0.177154 GGP
10,000 LAK0.354309 GGP

Convert Guernsey Pound to Lao Kip

ggp
GGP
lak
LAK
1 GGP28,224 LAK
5 GGP141,120 LAK
10 GGP282,240 LAK
25 GGP705,599 LAK
50 GGP1,411,200 LAK
100 GGP2,822,400 LAK
500 GGP14,112,000 LAK
1,000 GGP28,224,000 LAK
5,000 GGP141,120,000 LAK
10,000 GGP282,240,000 LAK

LAK to GGP Chart

1 LAK = 0 GGP

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Guernsey Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000365480.000038048
Low
0.0000354020.000035402
Average
0.0000360640.000036842
Volatility
0.50%0.58%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

ggp

GGP - Guernsey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey Pound exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pounds is GGP. The currency symbol is £.

