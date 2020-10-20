1 Lao Kip =
0.00010120303 Fijian Dollars
1 FJD = 9,881.13 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
FJD
|1 LAK
|0.000101203 FJD
|5 LAK
|0.000506015 FJD
|10 LAK
|0.00101203 FJD
|25 LAK
|0.00253008 FJD
|50 LAK
|0.00506015 FJD
|100 LAK
|0.0101203 FJD
|500 LAK
|0.0506015 FJD
|1,000 LAK
|0.101203 FJD
|5,000 LAK
|0.506015 FJD
|10,000 LAK
|1.01203 FJD
1 LAK = 0 FJD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00010508
|0.00010818
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00010077
|0.00010077
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00010325
|0.00010508
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.75%
|0.83%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.
