1 Lao Kip =
0.0053053999 Bangladeshi Takas
1 BDT = 188.487 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BDT
|1 LAK
|0.0053054 BDT
|5 LAK
|0.026527 BDT
|10 LAK
|0.053054 BDT
|25 LAK
|0.132635 BDT
|50 LAK
|0.26527 BDT
|100 LAK
|0.53054 BDT
|500 LAK
|2.6527 BDT
|1,000 LAK
|5.3054 BDT
|5,000 LAK
|26.527 BDT
|10,000 LAK
|53.054 BDT
1 LAK = 0 BDT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0054698
|0.0055175
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0052972
|0.0050973
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0053832
|0.0053204
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.86%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.More Bangladeshi Taka info
