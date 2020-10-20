1 Lao Kip =
0.000000130017155 Bitcoin Cash
1 BCH = 7,691,290 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BCH
|1 LAK
|0.000000130017 BCH
|5 LAK
|0.000000650086 BCH
|10 LAK
|0.00000130017 BCH
|25 LAK
|0.00000325043 BCH
|50 LAK
|0.00000650086 BCH
|100 LAK
|0.0000130017 BCH
|500 LAK
|0.0000650086 BCH
|1,000 LAK
|0.000130017 BCH
|5,000 LAK
|0.000650086 BCH
|10,000 LAK
|0.00130017 BCH
1 LAK = 0 BCH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000012480
|0.00000012480
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000093900
|0.000000067600
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00000011020
|0.00000010040
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.00%
|3.74%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin Cash exchange rate is the BCH to USD rate. The currency code for Bitcoin Cash is BCH.More Bitcoin Cash info
