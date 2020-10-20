1 LAK to AUD - Convert Lao Kips to Australian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000067282694 Australian Dollars

1 AUD = 14,862.7 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Australian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:35 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Australian Dollar

lak
LAK
aud
AUD
1 LAK0.0000672827 AUD
5 LAK0.000336413 AUD
10 LAK0.000672827 AUD
25 LAK0.00168207 AUD
50 LAK0.00336413 AUD
100 LAK0.00672827 AUD
500 LAK0.0336413 AUD
1,000 LAK0.0672827 AUD
5,000 LAK0.336413 AUD
10,000 LAK0.672827 AUD

Convert Australian Dollar to Lao Kip

aud
AUD
lak
LAK
1 AUD14,862.7 LAK
5 AUD74,313.3 LAK
10 AUD148,627 LAK
25 AUD371,567 LAK
50 AUD743,133 LAK
100 AUD1,486,270 LAK
500 AUD7,431,330 LAK
1,000 AUD14,862,700 LAK
5,000 AUD74,313,300 LAK
10,000 AUD148,627,000 LAK

LAK to AUD Chart

1 LAK = 0 AUD

1 Lao Kip to Australian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000705980.000073356
Low
0.0000676530.000067653
Average
0.0000690480.000070531
Volatility
0.57%0.65%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

aud

AUD - Australian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.

