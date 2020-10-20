1 AMD to SDD - Convert Armenian Drams to Sudanese Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

154.78385 Sudanese Dinars

1 SDD = 0.00646062 AMD

SDD replaced by SDG

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Armenian Dram to Sudanese Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:16 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Sudanese Dinar

amd
AMD
sdd
SDD
1 AMD154.784 SDD
5 AMD773.919 SDD
10 AMD1,547.84 SDD
25 AMD3,869.6 SDD
50 AMD7,739.19 SDD
100 AMD15,478.4 SDD
500 AMD77,391.9 SDD
1,000 AMD154,784 SDD
5,000 AMD773,919 SDD
10,000 AMD1,547,840 SDD

Convert Sudanese Dinar to Armenian Dram

sdd
SDD
amd
AMD
1 SDD0.00646062 AMD
5 SDD0.0323031 AMD
10 SDD0.0646062 AMD
25 SDD0.161516 AMD
50 SDD0.323031 AMD
100 SDD0.646062 AMD
500 SDD3.23031 AMD
1,000 SDD6.46062 AMD
5,000 SDD32.3031 AMD
10,000 SDD64.6062 AMD

AMD to SDD Chart

1 AMD = 0 SDD

View full chart

1 Armenian Dram to Sudanese Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.56041.5670
Low
1.50611.4779
Average
1.53831.5341
Volatility
1.10%1.05%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

More Armenian Dram info
sdd

SDD - Sudanese Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.

Popular Armenian Dram (AMD) Currency Pairings

usd

AMD to USD

eur

AMD to EUR

gbp

AMD to GBP

jpy

AMD to JPY

cad

AMD to CAD

aud

AMD to AUD

chf

AMD to CHF

cny

AMD to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings