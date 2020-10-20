1 AMD to NLG - Convert Armenian Drams to Dutch Guilders

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.0052599195 Dutch Guilders

1 NLG = 190.117 AMD

NLG replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Armenian Dram to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:16 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Dutch Guilder

amd
AMD
nlg
NLG
1 AMD0.00525992 NLG
5 AMD0.0262996 NLG
10 AMD0.0525992 NLG
25 AMD0.131498 NLG
50 AMD0.262996 NLG
100 AMD0.525992 NLG
500 AMD2.62996 NLG
1,000 AMD5.25992 NLG
5,000 AMD26.2996 NLG
10,000 AMD52.5992 NLG

Convert Dutch Guilder to Armenian Dram

nlg
NLG
amd
AMD
1 NLG190.117 AMD
5 NLG950.585 AMD
10 NLG1,901.17 AMD
25 NLG4,752.92 AMD
50 NLG9,505.85 AMD
100 NLG19,011.7 AMD
500 NLG95,058.5 AMD
1,000 NLG190,117 AMD
5,000 NLG950,585 AMD
10,000 NLG1,901,170 AMD

AMD to NLG Chart

1 AMD = 0 NLG

1 Armenian Dram to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00242520.0024287
Low
0.00237600.0023685
Average
0.00240630.0023986
Volatility
0.48%0.45%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

nlg

NLG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the NLG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders is NLG.

, ratings