1.00 Armenian Dram =
0.096356066 Luxembourg Francs
1 LUF = 10.3782 AMD
AMD
LUF
|1 AMD
|0.0963561 LUF
|5 AMD
|0.48178 LUF
|10 AMD
|0.963561 LUF
|25 AMD
|2.4089 LUF
|50 AMD
|4.8178 LUF
|100 AMD
|9.63561 LUF
|500 AMD
|48.178 LUF
|1,000 AMD
|96.3561 LUF
|5,000 AMD
|481.78 LUF
|10,000 AMD
|963.561 LUF
1 AMD = 0 LUF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0024252
|0.0024287
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0023545
|0.0023545
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0023887
|0.0023960
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39%
|0.44%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.More Armenian Dram info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.
