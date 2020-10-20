1.00 Armenian Dram =
0.0018653824 Irish Pounds
1 IEP = 536.083 AMD
AMD
IEP
|1 AMD
|0.00186538 IEP
|5 AMD
|0.00932691 IEP
|10 AMD
|0.0186538 IEP
|25 AMD
|0.0466346 IEP
|50 AMD
|0.0932691 IEP
|100 AMD
|0.186538 IEP
|500 AMD
|0.932691 IEP
|1,000 AMD
|1.86538 IEP
|5,000 AMD
|9.32691 IEP
|10,000 AMD
|18.6538 IEP
1 AMD = 0 IEP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0024037
|0.0024252
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0023545
|0.0023545
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0023752
|0.0023900
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38%
|0.43%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.More Armenian Dram info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Irish Pound exchange rate is the IEP to USD rate. The currency code for Irish Pounds is IEP.
