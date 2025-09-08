Compare MCB Mauritius MUR to USD exchange rate
About The Mauritius Commercial Bank
Established in 1838 in Port Louis, MCB is Mauritius’s oldest and largest bank. It offers universal banking—retail, SME, corporate and investment services—plus cards, payments, trade, treasury, and wealth. Regional subsidiaries and strong digital platforms connect clients to Indian Ocean and African markets.
How fast is a MCB Mauritius MUR to USD transfer?
Delivery times for international transfers with MCB Mauritius from Mauritius to the United States vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check The Mauritius Commercial Bank's cutoff times to avoid delays.
What are MCB Mauritius to transfer fees?
MCB Mauritius international money transfer costs from MUR to USD depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare MCB Mauritius fees with Xe.
Frequently asked questions
The exchange rate offered by MCB Mauritius for converting Mauritian Rupee (MUR) to US Dollar (USD) may include a margin above the real mid-market rate. This means you could receive less US Dollar than expected. Use our comparison table to see how MCB Mauritius’s rate compares to Xe and other providers.
MCB Mauritius may charge a fixed transfer fee, a percentage-based fee, or both, depending on your transfer method and destination. These fees—along with the exchange rate—affect how much your recipient receives. Our tool breaks it down so you can compare the total cost with other options like Xe.
Transfers from Mauritian Rupee to US Dollar with MCB Mauritius typically take 1 to 5 business days. Timing depends on cut-off times, holidays, the destination country, and the receiving bank’s processing times. Xe offers same-day delivery for most transfers.
MCB Mauritius may have daily or per-transfer limits for international transfers. You may also need to visit a branch for larger amounts. Xe supports higher online send limits, offering flexibility and convenience when transferring larger sums internationally.
Many providers, including MCB Mauritius, may update their exchange rates based on market conditions. However, rates may be set once daily or adjusted less frequently than those from dedicated FX services. Xe updates rates live, giving you greater control over when to send.