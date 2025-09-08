Compare ABSA Botswana BWP to EUR exchange rate

Absa Bank Botswana Formerly Barclays Bank of Botswana, Absa Bank Botswana is headquartered in Gaborone and is part of Absa Group. With origins dating to the mid-20th century and rebranded in 2020, it is one of the country’s largest banks. Absa provides accounts, cards, loans and mortgages, SME and corporate finance, cash-management, and digital banking, delivered through a broad branch and ATM network and strong relationship teams.