Build your startup business confidently with Xe's international money transfer solutions. Our solutions are designed to scale with you as your startup grows, ensuring that your business is supported every step of the way.

Business payments across 190+ countries

Global payments for startups

Send global payments to suppliers or employees in 190+ countries with Xe’s spot transfers. Access 130+ currencies at competitive rates whenever needed—perfect for startups making fast and easy money transfers.

Efficient solutions for startups

Startups need efficient, cost-effective tools. Xe provides competitive rates and a user-friendly platform designed to scale with your business. Join over 15k+ businesses using Xe to send payments.

Competitive rates

We always give you our most competitive rates and low fees. Our solutions help your business save on transaction expenses, so you can invest in growing your startup.

Scalable services

As your startup grows, our services are designed to grow with it. Our scalable platform can easily process more transactions and manage complex financial operations as needed.

User-friendly platform

You don’t need to be a tech wizard to use our tools and platform. From quick account setup to easy integration, our interface makes managing money transfers an intuitive experience.

Fast global money transfers

Fraud and security

Trusted security startups

Startups trust Xe to protect their payments with two-factor authentication (2FA) and biometric verification. We also block threats upon detection, utilizing Know Your Customer (KYC) verification and security scans.

User roles for businesses making international money transfers

User roles

Payment management for startup businesses

User roles give you full control over team access and permissions. Easily assign responsibilities such as creating quotes or approving money transfers, ensuring efficient and secure workflows for your startup.

Send money from your startup

We understand that managing a startup can be demanding. That's why we've made our sign up and send process as fast and straightforward as possible.

Sign up or log in

Sign up for a free Xe business account in under 5 minutes by entering your startup's business details and verifying your identity. Already signed up? Just log in to your existing account.

Set transfer details

Select the country for your transfer, currencies, and how much you want to send. Xe will provide you with a quote, including estimated transfer costs, based on your details.

Add your recipient

Enter the recipient’s bank information, including addresses, account number/IBAN, and SWIFT/BIC code. Check that details are correct to avoid delays or errors.

Send money

Pick the payment method that works for your startup, such as wire transfer, ACH, or EFT. Send the money and track your payment’s progress straight from your account.

Xe business payment methods

Payment methods for startups

Choose the payment method that works best for your startup

U.S. customers can connect their bank and use ACH for transfers within 5 days. Canadian customers can complete a direct debit bank transfer via EFT within 5 days. Wire transfers are available for all customers.

Follow the status of your same currency payment

Payments API

Simplify payments for your startup with Xe’s API

Does your startup need an integrated solution? Xe’s Payments API allows your startup to process international payments directly from your platform. Offer seamless money transfer options to your customers with our API.

Empower your startup with Xe

Set up an account with us to start sending money in minutes. If you have more unique needs, speak with a team member today and we will work with you to find the best international money transfer solution for you.

