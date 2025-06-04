Xe Security
At Xe, security is a top priority, and our commitment lies in safeguarding your money transfers and accounts.
Protecting your data
You can trust us to protect your personal data, and we're transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.
Frequently asked questions about security
The Personal Data we collect from you may include name, email, telephone number, residential and/or business address and other contact data (“Contact details”), title, date of birth, gender, images, videos, or signature.
Our Privacy notice explains how and why we may process your personal data
Access to Personal Data is restricted on a need-to-know basis using the principle of least privilege. This to ensured that only those personnel at Xe who require access to perform their jobs can do so. An example of this is the Customer Care Team.
Xe operate a hybrid model for our website and mobile applications. Our production servers are hosted in AWS and in EU data centers.
We use advanced encryption technologies providing the highest level of security for your sensitive information. Our systems utilize industry-standard AES-256 encryption for data at rest while data in transit is encrypted over TLS 1.2 and TLS1.3.
Our payment processors are Level 1 Service Providers. Xe never processes payment card data.
Protecting your data is essential to keep your personal information safe. Here are some easy steps you can take:
Use strong passwords
Create unique and strong passwords for your accounts, and avoid using the same password for multiple services.
Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA):
Whenever possible, enable MFA, which adds an extra layer of security to your accounts.
Be cautious with emails
Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments from unknown senders.
Be mindful of personal information
Be cautious about sharing sensitive data online and only provide it to trusted sources.
By following these tips, you can significantly reduce the risk of data breaches and protect your privacy online.
Please contact us immediately if you think you might have been a victim of a scam.
Keep Evidence: Save any relevant documents or emails as evidence to support your report.
By reporting fraud promptly, you can help protect yourself and others from potential harm and assist in bringing the culprits to justice.
Your trust is our top priority, and we are committed to safeguarding your personal and financial information. For more details on our security practices or if you have any concerns, please contact our security team at security@xe.com