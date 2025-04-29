

Apple Pay is now available on the Xe app, giving you a faster, more secure way to fund your international money transfers. If you're in Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand or the USA, you can now skip the manual card entry and pay with just a tap. Here's how it works and why it's worth trying.



Why use Apple Pay for your Xe transfers

1. Speed without the hassle

No more entering card numbers or searching for your wallet. With Apple Pay, you can complete your transfer in just a few taps.

2. Built-in security

Apple Pay uses Face ID, Touch ID, and device-specific security features to protect your information. Your card details are never shared with merchants or stored on Apple servers.

3. Seamless mobile experience

If you already use Apple Pay for everyday purchases, you will appreciate the same speed and ease when sending money internationally with Xe.



How to use Apple Pay in the Xe app

Start your transfer and select Apple Pay as your payment method. Add your recipient details. On the Transfer Summary screen, tap Pay. Authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID. Once complete, you will return to the Xe app where you can track your transfer under Activity.

If you want to use a different card stored in your Apple Wallet, tap the arrow next to your default card on the Apple Pay screen to make a selection.



Supported currencies

Apple Pay is available for the following currencies based on your location:

AUD for customers in Australia

CAD or USD for customers in Canada

EUR for customers in Europe

NZD for customers in New Zealand

USD for customers in the United States



Fees and limits

Fees depend on whether you use a debit card or credit card through your Apple Wallet. You will see a clear fee breakdown before confirming your payment:

On the "How would you like to pay?" screen, you can view both debit and credit card fees.

On the Transfer Summary screen, you will see the maximum fee you may be charged.

On the Apple Pay screen, you can review card-specific fees by tapping the "Pay Xe" section.

Payment limits depend on your card type and location. You can view the limits for debit and credit cards in the Xe app.



New to Apple Pay?

Setting up Apple Pay is quick and easy:

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone.

Tap the plus symbol.

Follow the prompts to add your debit or credit card.

Once you are set up, you can enjoy faster and more secure payments when sending money with Xe.



Why choose Xe

Over 30 years of experience in global payments

Backed by Euronet Worldwide and listed on NASDAQ

Trusted by millions of customers around the world

We combine deep global expertise with a simple and secure money transfer experience.



Download the Xe app to use Apple Pay

Currently, Apple Pay is available only on the Xe app and not on the web platform. To experience faster and safer money transfers with Apple Pay, download or update the Xe app today.

Download Xe app