Sending Money to Vietnam? Here’s How Your Money Transfers Have Improved

You can now enjoy much faster money transfers and competitive exchange rates when you send money to Vietnam with Xe.

Xe Consumer ٢٥ أغسطس ٢٠٢٠ — 2 min read

Next time you send money to Vietnam with Xe, it won’t be just any transfer. We’ve recently made some improvements to our money transfers, and from this point forward, every money transfer you send to Vietnam will have several new (and improved) features.

Because we recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer, we are now sending our money transfers to Vietnam through Ria’s channels. What does this mean for you? Several major improvements to your money transfer experience.

From now on, when you send money to Vietnam, your transfer experience will include:

Much faster travel time. New exchange rates

What’s changed about sending money to Vietnam?

Before we discuss our recent improvements in more detail, let’s start by taking a quick look at what your experience used to be when you would send a money transfer to Vietnam.

Your money would typically reach Vietnam within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Vietnam, you can count on the following:

Your money will arrive much sooner . No more waiting several days. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Vietnam within 24 hours .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

Ready to send money to Vietnam?

We’ve got more good news. We haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’ll be as quick and easy as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers, or ready to send one now? Visit our money transfer page to get started.