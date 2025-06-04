Malaysia 的 Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) SWIFT 代码
Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) 的 SWIFT/BIC 代码为 BSNAMYK1XXX。不过，Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) 可能会根据服务或分行使用不同的 SWIFT/BIC 代码。如果您不确定使用哪个代码，请与收款人确认或直接联系 Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN)。
BSNAMYK1XXX
银行名称
BANK SIMPANAN NASIONAL
SWIFT代码
BSNAMYK1XXX
地址
WISMA BSN, 117 , JALAN AMPANG
城市
KUALA LUMPUR
国家
MALAYSIA
这是 Malaysia 的 Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) 的主要 SWIFT/BIC 代码
当地分支机构
您可以在下方找到 Malaysia 的 Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) 当地分行。
关于 BSNAMYK1XXX
Malaysia 的 Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) 的主要 SWIFT 代码是 BSNAMYK1XXX。此代码用于标识该银行在 Malaysia 的国际支付主要办事处，通常在无需或没有分行专用代码时使用。如果您要向 Malaysia 的 Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) 账户汇款，而收款人未提供当地分行的 SWIFT 代码，则使用 BSNAMYK1XXX 通常是一种安全可靠的选择。
使用 BSNAMYK1XXX
您可以在以下情况下使用 Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) 的主要 SWIFT/BIC 代码 BSNAMYK1XXX：
向 Malaysia 的 Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) 进行国际汇款
收款人未提供特定分行的 SWIFT/BIC 代码
Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) 通过其主要办事处集中处理付款
您想使用广泛接受的默认 SWIFT/BIC 代码
检查您的 SWIFT 付款是否有错误
在进行 SWIFT 付款之前，请仔细检查 SWIFT 代码是否与收款人的银行代码相符，以及账号和姓名是否输入正确。即使是小错误也可能导致转账延迟或被阻止。如果您在转账时使用了错误的资料，请联系您的银行。
接收 Malaysia 中 Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) 的付款？
如需接收国际付款至您在 Malaysia 的 Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) 账户，您需要提供正确的 SWIFT/BIC 代码、账号和其他银行信息。请确保您的汇款人提供的信息正确无误，以免延误。
准备向 Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) 汇款吗？
常见问题
Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN) 的主要 SWIFT 代码为 BSNAMYK1XXX。此代码通常用于向该银行 总部进行国际电汇。它可在 SWIFT 网络中识别 Bank Simpasan Nasional (BSN)，有助于确保资金转至正确的金融机构。
