什么是 SWIFT/BIC 代码？
SWIFT 代码（也称为 BIC）是一种国际银行识别码，用于确保您的资金在跨境汇款或收款时到达正确收款机构。它能够告知银行具体哪家金融机构参与了转账，有助于确保国际付款的安全、准确交付。
为什么我需要 SWIFT/BIC 代码？
您在发送或接收国际转账时通常需要 SWIFT/BIC 代码，因为它有助于识别正确的金融机构并安全地进行付款。然而，并非所有国际转账都需要 SWIFT/BIC 代码——某些国家/地区或付款方式可能会使用其他代码，例如 IBAN、路由号码或国家清算代码。
我的银行是否有多个 SWIFT 代码？
许多银行都有多个 SWIFT 代码，尤其是在不同城市设有分行的大型银行。有些银行使用单一的全球 SWIFT 代码，而有些银行则为特定分行分配唯一的代码，以便更准确地路由国际付款。
常见问题
SWIFT 代码用于在跨境汇款或收款时识别特定的银行或金融机构。它就像您银行的国际地址，帮助您在全球银行系统中安全准确地进行转账。虽然并非所有转账方式或国家/地区都需要 SWIFT 代码，但在通过银行进行传统电汇时通常需要它。提供正确的 SWIFT 代码可以降低付款延迟、被拒或错误汇款的风险。
这取决于银行。有些银行对所有分行使用同一个全球 SWIFT 代码，而有些银行则为特定分行或部门分配唯一的代码——尤其是在大城市或商业和公司账户。如果您的分行有专用的 SWIFT 代码，最好使用它，因为它可以加快处理速度并提高追踪准确性。如果没有，银行总部的 SWIFT 代码通常是可靠的替代方案。
您可以通过以下几种方式查找分行的 SWIFT 代码：
类似本页的搜索工具
网上银行平台，通常提供国际转账详情
银行对账单或正式信函
分行客户支持或银行主要帮助热线
如果您的分行没有唯一的 SWIFT 代码，您的银行可能会指示您使用通用代码或总行代码。
使用错误的 SWIFT 代码可能会导致延迟、拒绝，甚至在某些情况下导致资金被发送到错误的金融机构。如果付款被拒绝，款项可能会被退回给汇款人，通常会收取额外费用。如果资金到达错误的银行，找回资金可能会非常耗时，并且可能会产生追回费用。在确认转账之前，请务必与您的银行或收款人仔细核对 SWIFT 代码，尤其是在进行大额或紧急付款时。
标准 SWIFT 代码长度为 8 或 11 个字符，其结构如下：
银行代码（4 个字母）：用于标识银行
国家代码（2 个字母）：用于标识银行所在的国家/地区
地点代码（2 个字符）：用于标识城市或地区
分行代码（3 个字符，可选）：用于标识特定分行
如果代码长度只有 8 个字符，通常指的是银行的总行。
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.