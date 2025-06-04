ITALY

Italy 的 Chebanca SWIFT 代码

Chebanca 的 SWIFT/BIC 代码为 MICSITM1XXX。不过，Chebanca 可能会根据服务或分行使用不同的 SWIFT/BIC 代码。如果您不确定使用哪个代码，请与收款人确认或直接联系 Chebanca。

Chebanca

MICSITM1XXX

银行名称

MEDIOBANCA PREMIER SPA

SWIFT代码

MICSITM1XXX

地址

VIALE LUIGI BODIO 37

城市

MILANO

国家

ITALY

这是 Italy 的 Chebanca 的主要 SWIFT/BIC 代码

重新搜索

关于 MICSITM1XXX

Italy 的 Chebanca 的主要 SWIFT 代码是 MICSITM1XXX。此代码用于标识该银行在 Italy 的国际支付主要办事处，通常在无需或没有分行专用代码时使用。如果您要向 Italy 的 Chebanca 账户汇款，而收款人未提供当地分行的 SWIFT 代码，则使用 MICSITM1XXX 通常是一种安全可靠的选择。

When to use this SWIFT code

使用 MICSITM1XXX

您可以在以下情况下使用 Chebanca 的主要 SWIFT/BIC 代码 MICSITM1XXX：

  • 向 Italy 的 Chebanca 进行国际汇款

  • 收款人未提供特定分行的 SWIFT/BIC 代码

  • Chebanca 通过其主要办事处集中处理付款

  • 您想使用广泛接受的默认 SWIFT/BIC 代码

常见问题

Chebanca 的主要 SWIFT 代码为 MICSITM1XXX。此代码通常用于向该银行 总部进行国际电汇。它可在 SWIFT 网络中识别 Chebanca，有助于确保资金转至正确的金融机构。

Disclaimer

The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.

Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.

Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.

We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.

This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.