多米尼加共和国 的 Banco Vimenca SWIFT 代码
Banco Vimenca 的 SWIFT/BIC 代码为 VIMEDOSDXXX。不过，Banco Vimenca 可能会根据服务或分行使用不同的 SWIFT/BIC 代码。如果您不确定使用哪个代码，请与收款人确认或直接联系 Banco Vimenca。
VIMEDOSDXXX
银行名称
BANCO VIMENCA
SWIFT代码
VIMEDOSDXXX
地址
AV. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 306
城市
SANTO DOMINGO
国家
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
这是 the Dominican Republic 的 Banco Vimenca 的主要 SWIFT/BIC 代码
当地分支机构
您可以在下方找到 the Dominican Republic 的 Banco Vimenca 当地分行。
关于 VIMEDOSDXXX
多米尼加共和国 的 Banco Vimenca 的主要 SWIFT 代码是 VIMEDOSDXXX。此代码用于标识该银行在 多米尼加共和国 的国际支付主要办事处，通常在无需或没有分行专用代码时使用。如果您要向 多米尼加共和国 的 Banco Vimenca 账户汇款，而收款人未提供当地分行的 SWIFT 代码，则使用 VIMEDOSDXXX 通常是一种安全可靠的选择。
使用 VIMEDOSDXXX
您可以在以下情况下使用 Banco Vimenca 的主要 SWIFT/BIC 代码 VIMEDOSDXXX：
向 多米尼加共和国 的 Banco Vimenca 进行国际汇款
收款人未提供特定分行的 SWIFT/BIC 代码
Banco Vimenca 通过其主要办事处集中处理付款
您想使用广泛接受的默认 SWIFT/BIC 代码
检查您的 SWIFT 付款是否有错误
在进行 SWIFT 付款之前，请仔细检查 SWIFT 代码是否与收款人的银行代码相符，以及账号和姓名是否输入正确。即使是小错误也可能导致转账延迟或被阻止。如果您在转账时使用了错误的资料，请联系您的银行。
接收 多米尼加共和国 中 Banco Vimenca 的付款？
如需接收国际付款至您在 多米尼加共和国 的 Banco Vimenca 账户，您需要提供正确的 SWIFT/BIC 代码、账号和其他银行信息。请确保您的汇款人提供的信息正确无误，以免延误。
准备向 Banco Vimenca 汇款吗？
Xe 让您轻松向 Banco Vimenca 及全球数千家其他银行汇款。Xe 支持超过 130 种货币，并可向 190 个国家/地区转账，让您安心汇款。
常见问题
Banco Vimenca 的主要 SWIFT 代码为 VIMEDOSDXXX。此代码通常用于向该银行 {{city}} 总部进行国际电汇。它可在 SWIFT 网络中识别 Banco Vimenca，有助于确保资金转至正确的金融机构。
如果您不知道当地分行的 SWIFT 代码，通常可以使用总行的 SWIFT 代码 (VIMEDOSDXXX) 接收国际付款。不过，最好与您的银行确认，以避免潜在的延误。您可以通过查看网上银行门户、联系客服或查看最近的银行对账单来找到正确的代码。
是的，使用主要分行的 SWIFT 代码 (VIMEDOSDXXX) 接收国际付款通常是安全的，尤其是在您当地分行没有专用代码的情况下。Banco Vimenca 仍然可以使用您的完整账号和其他身份信息将资金转入您的账户。但是，请务必与您的银行核实此方法，尤其是在进行大额交易时。
要查找您所在 Banco Vimenca 分行的正确 SWIFT 代码，您有以下几种选择：
使用我们的分行 SWIFT 代码查找器——这是检查您的分行是否拥有唯一的 SWIFT 代码或是否应使用总行代码 (VIMEDOSDXXX) 的最简单方法。
登录您的 Banco Vimenca 网上银行平台并查看电汇说明。
联系您当地的分行或致电 Banco Vimenca 客服。
查看最近的银行对账单或支票簿，其中可能包含国际付款详情。
如果您的分行没有唯一的 SWIFT 代码，通常可以使用 VIMEDOSDXXX。
如果您输入了错误的 SWIFT 代码：
您的付款可能会被延迟或被拒绝。
资金可能会被发送到错误的金融机构，并且可能需要一些时间才能恢复。
某些银行可能会对退回或错误汇款收取费用。
为避免这种情况，请务必在发送转账前仔细检查 SWIFT 代码和账户信息。
في معظم الحالات، ستحتاج إلى رمز سويفت لاستلام المدفوعات الدولية، إذ يُحدد البنك المُستقبِل ويضمن التوجيه الصحيح. وحسب البلد وطريقة التحويل، قد يحتاج المُرسِل أيضًا إلى تفاصيل إضافية مثل رقم حسابك، أو رقم التوجيه، أو رقم الحساب المصرفي الدولي (IBAN).
是的，Banco Vimenca 通常有一个主要办公地点的 SWIFT 代码 (VIMEDOSDXXX)，以及特定地点的分行专用 SWIFT 代码。如果您能找到当地分行的 SWIFT 代码，最好使用该代码以确保最准确的路由。如果您的分行没有唯一代码或您不确定，通常可以使用主要代码来接收国际付款。
VIMEDOSDXXX 是 Banco Vimenca 总部（位于 {{city}}）使用的标准 SWIFT 代码。其他 Banco Vimenca 实体（例如不同国家/地区的分支机构或业务部门）可能有各自的 SWIFT 代码，尤其是在企业或投资银行业务中。区别在于地点或业务用途，但对于大多数向 多米尼加共和国 进行的个人和小型企业转账而言，VIMEDOSDXXX 是正确且适用的代码。
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.