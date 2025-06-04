THE PREMIER BANK PLC SWIFT 代码是
PRMRBDDH UTT
银行名称
THE PREMIER BANK PLC
城市
DHAKA
地址
39, 7 ROAD, UTTARA, SECTOR 4, DHAKA, DHAKA, 1230
国家
BANGLADESH
我应该何时使用 PRMRBDDHUTT？
SWIFT 代码用于确保您的资金在跨境汇款或收款时到达正确的地方。如果您想向上述地址、城市和国家/地区的 THE PREMIER BANK PLC 汇款，请使用 PRMRBDDHUTT。请务必确认您使用的 SWIFT 代码属于收款银行。
准备向 THE PREMIER BANK PLC 汇款吗？
Xe 让您轻松向 THE PREMIER BANK PLC 及全球数千家其他银行汇款。Xe 支持超过 130 种货币，并可向 190 个国家/地区转账，让您安心汇款。
关于 PRMRBDDHUTT 的常见问题解答
SWIFT 代码是用于识别全球银行和金融机构进行国际汇款的唯一标识符。SWIFT 代表环球银行金融电信协会 (SWIFT)。这些代码有助于确保付款转至正确的银行和国家/地区。典型的 SWIFT 代码长度为 8 或 11 个字符，包含银行、国家/地区、所在地以及有时特定分行的信息。
