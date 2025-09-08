MOBILIS BANQUE SWIFT 代码是
MOBQFR22 XXX
银行名称
MOBILIS BANQUE
城市
ROUBAIX
地址
64 BOULEVARD DE CAMBRAI, ROUBAIX, NORD, 59100
国家
FRANCE
SWIFT 代码定期验证和更新
我应该何时使用 MOBQFR22XXX？
SWIFT 代码用于确保您的资金在跨境汇款或收款时到达正确的地方。如果您想向上述地址、城市和国家/地区的 MOBILIS BANQUE 汇款，请使用 MOBQFR22XXX。请务必确认您使用的 SWIFT 代码属于收款银行。
分解 MOBQFR22XXX
SWIFT/BIC 代码由 8 到 11 个字母和数字组成，用于识别世界上特定的银行和分支机构。
银行代码（MOBQ:这 4 个字母代表 MOBILIS BANQUE
国家代码 (FR):这两个字母表明该银行所在的国家是 法国。
位置代码 (22):这两个字符表示银行总部所在地。
分行代码 (XXX:这3位数字指定特定的分行。以“XXX”结尾的BIC代码指的是银行总部。
MOBILIS BANQUE
MOBILIS BANQUE 代码详情
正确的 SWIFT 代码对于避免转账过程中出现任何问题或延迟至关重要。使用 SWIFT 代码之前，请确保：
验证银行：仔细检查银行名称是否与收款人的银行相符。
检查分支名称：如果您使用特定分行的 SWIFT 代码，请确保该分行与收款人的分行相匹配。
确认国家：银行在全球各地设有分支机构。请确认 SWIFT 代码是否与目标银行所在国家/地区相符。
关于 MOBQFR22XXX 的常见问题解答
SWIFT 代码是用于识别全球银行和金融机构进行国际汇款的唯一标识符。SWIFT 代表环球银行金融电信协会 (SWIFT)。这些代码有助于确保付款转至正确的银行和国家/地区。典型的 SWIFT 代码长度为 8 或 11 个字符，包含银行、国家/地区、所在地以及有时特定分行的信息。
并非总是如此。有些银行对所有分行使用同一个 SWIFT 代码（通常是以 XXX 结尾的总行代码）。有些银行会为各个分行分配唯一的 SWIFT 代码，通常以特定的后三位字符结尾。如果收款人提供了分行专属代码，最好使用它——这可能有助于加快处理速度或确保付款更快地到达正确的收款地点。
您在向上述城市和地址的 MOBILIS BANQUE 进行国际电汇或接收国际电汇时，应使用 MOBQFR22XXX。该代码用于识别收款人的银行和分行，尤其是在通过 SWIFT 网络进行跨境汇款时。某些国家/地区和付款类型可能不需要 SWIFT 代码，因此在发起转账前，请务必与收款人或银行确认。
SWIFT/BIC 代码 MOBQFR22XXX 用于向 MOBILIS BANQUE 进行国际转账。以下是代码各部分的含义：
MOBQ – 银行代码，代表 MOBILIS BANQUE
FR – 国家代码，表示银行位于 法国
22 – 位置代码，指示银行总部所在地
XXX – 分行代码，若显示为“XXX”，表示主办公室或主要分行
是的，MOBILIS BANQUE 可能拥有多家分行。每家分行可能服务于不同的地区，提供不同的服务，并且在进行国际电汇时，有些分行甚至可能使用不同的 SWIFT 代码。在提供付款指示时，请务必确认您的账户所在的具体分行。
如果您使用了错误的 SWIFT 代码，您的付款可能会延迟、误路由，甚至被收款银行拒绝。在某些情况下，资金可能会被退回给汇款人，并可能产生额外费用。请务必确保 SWIFT 代码与您的分行或官方总行代码相符。如果您不确定，请在转账前联系 MOBILIS BANQUE。
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.