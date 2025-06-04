CH

IFIT INSTITUTE FOR INNOVATIVE TRADING AG SWIFT 代码是

IFITCHZ1 XXX

银行名称

IFIT INSTITUTE FOR INNOVATIVE TRADING AG

城市

ZUERICH

地址

VOLTASTRASSE 61, ZUERICH, ZUERICH, 8044

国家

SWITZERLAND

SWIFT 代码定期验证和更新

我应该何时使用 IFITCHZ1XXX？

SWIFT 代码用于确保您的资金在跨境汇款或收款时到达正确的地方。如果您想向上述地址、城市和国家/地区的 IFIT INSTITUTE FOR INNOVATIVE TRADING AG 汇款，请使用 IFITCHZ1XXX。请务必确认您使用的 SWIFT 代码属于收款银行。

关于 IFITCHZ1XXX 的常见问题解答

SWIFT 代码是用于识别全球银行和金融机构进行国际汇款的唯一标识符。SWIFT 代表环球银行金融电信协会 (SWIFT)。这些代码有助于确保付款转至正确的银行和国家/地区。典型的 SWIFT 代码长度为 8 或 11 个字符，包含银行、国家/地区、所在地以及有时特定分行的信息。

Disclaimer

The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.

Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.

Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.

We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.

