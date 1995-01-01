IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
安道尔
ae
AE -
阿拉伯联合酋长国
al
AL -
阿尔巴尼
at
AT -
奥地利
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
阿塞拜疆
B
ba
BA -
波斯尼亚和黑塞哥维那
be
BE -
比利时
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
保加利亚
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
圣巴泰勒米
(SEPA)
br
BR -
巴西
bh
BH -
巴林
C
ch
CH -
瑞士
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
哥斯达黎加
cy
CY -
塞浦路斯
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
捷克共和国
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
德国
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
丹麦
(SEPA)
do
DO -
多米尼加共和国
E
ee
EE -
爱沙尼亚
(SEPA)
es
ES -
西班牙
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
芬兰
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
法罗群岛
fr
FR -
法国
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
英国
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
格鲁吉亚
gf
GF -
法属圭亚那
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
直布罗陀
gl
GL -
格陵兰
gp
GP -
瓜德罗普
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
希腊
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
危地马拉
H
hr
HR -
克罗地亚
hu
HU -
匈牙利
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
爱尔兰岛
(SEPA)
il
IL -
以色列
is
IS -
冰岛
(SEPA)
it
IT -
意大利
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
约旦
K
kw
KW -
科威特
kz
KZ -
哈萨克斯坦
L
lb
LB -
黎巴嫩
lc
LC -
圣卢西亚
li
LI -
列支敦士登
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
立陶宛
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
卢森堡
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
拉脱维亚
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
摩纳哥
(SEPA)
md
MD -
摩尔多瓦
me
ME -
黑山共和国
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
圣马丁
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
马其顿
mq
MQ -
马提尼克岛
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
毛里塔尼亚
mt
MT -
马尔他
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
毛里求斯
N
nc
NC -
新喀里多尼亚
nl
NL -
荷兰
(SEPA)
no
NO -
挪威
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
法属玻利尼西亚
pk
PK -
巴基斯坦
pl
PL -
波兰
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
圣皮埃尔和密克隆
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
巴勒斯坦领土
pt
PT -
葡萄牙
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
卡塔尔
R
re
RE -
留尼汪岛
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
罗马尼亚
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
塞尔维亚
S
sa
SA -
沙特阿拉伯
se
SE -
瑞典
(SEPA)
si
SI -
斯洛文尼亚
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
圣马力诺
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
斯洛伐克
(SEPA)
st
ST -
圣多美和普林西比
T
tf
TF -
法属南半球领地
tn
TN -
突尼斯
tr
TR -
土耳其
V
vg
VG -
英属维尔京群岛
W
wf
WF -
瓦利斯和富图纳群岛
Y
yt
YT -
马约特
(SEPA)

