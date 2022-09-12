San Marino IBAN Format Example

An IBAN consists of a two-letter country code, two check digits and a Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN). A BBAN includes information about the domestic bank and account number. The IBAN print format adds one space after every four characters whereas the electronic format contains no spaces.

Important: This tool only validates IBAN formatting. It does not guarantee that the account details listed below are correct or that such an account exists.

Your IBAN Number SM86 U032 2509 8000 0000 0270 100

ISO Country Code SM (San Marino) IBAN check Digits 86 BBAN U032 2509 8000 0000 0270 100 BBAN Check Digit(s) U Bank Identifier 03225 Branch Identifier 09800 Account Number 000000270100 SEPA Member Yes

Many countries use the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) as a standardized format for how bank account information is presented when sending an international money transfer. The IBAN examples and formats found on this site are based on the SWIFT IBAN Registry.