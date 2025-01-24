Join hundreds of businesses partnering with Xe to provide international money transfers, FX risk management solutions, and cutting-edge technology integrations. Choose from a range of partnership options to enhance your business offerings while earning additional revenue. Contact us today to start your partnership with Xe!
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet. Id explicabo dolorum sed perferendis dolorem qui fugiat consequatur aut voluptatum galisum At vero atque? Qui laudantium maiores sed minus optio est lorem dolor sit amet.
Global payments
Send payments to 190+ countries in 130+ currencies with Xe. Streamline operations, manage cash flow, and keep IT projects on schedule.
Competitive rates
Save on transaction costs with our competitive rates. Maximize payment value for software licenses, outsourcing, and payroll.
Risk management
Protect your IT project budgets from market volatility. Xe’s hedging strategies help meet your currency management goals.
API integrations
Enhance your IT systems embedding Xe’s payment capabilities. Automate workflows, reduce manual processes, and simplify international transactions.
Real-time insights
Access live data points with Xe Insights. Track the market 24/7 to make informed decisions about payments, pricing, and contracts.
Transaction reporting
Easily monitor cash flow and track payment patterns with Xe’s reporting tools. Identify opportunities and gain detailed insights into each transfer.