MEET OUR NEW REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM

Refer friends and earn $25+

Get a $25 gift card for you and a friend when they make a qualifying transfer (or a few) totaling $1000 or more. Exclusively on the Xe app.

Follow these steps to earn your refer a friend reward

Sign up

Share your referral code via text, email, or social

Transfer

They make a qualifying transfer (or a few) totaling $1,000 or more

Reward

You each get a $25 gift card of your choice. Repeat for more—there's no limit!

Refer a Friend FAQs | Australia

How do I qualify?
What reward will I get?
How do I refer my friends?
Who can participate?
I haven't received my reward, what do I do?
Where can I see a full copy of the T&Cs?

Xe Money Transfer, is a service provided by HiFX Australia Pty Ltd. HiFX Australia Pty Ltd is a company registered in Australia (ACN 105 106 045) and holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL No. 240917) and is regulated by Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Region

us
United States
ca
Canada
gb
United Kingdom
eu
Europe
nz
New Zealand
my
Malaysia