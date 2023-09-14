Refer friends and earn $25+

MEET OUR NEW REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM
Get a $25 gift card for you and a friend when they make a qualifying transfer (or a few) totaling $1000 or more. Exclusively on the Xe app.
Share your referral code via text, email, or social
They make a qualifying transfer (or a few) totaling $1,000 or more
You each get a $25 gift card of your choice. Repeat for more—there's no limit!
It's simple. When your friend registers using your personalized referral code and they make a qualifying transfer (or a few) totaling over $1,000AUD (or currency equivalent) you'll both get a $25 gift card.
The reward is a $25 gift card for both referrer and friend.
After you've joined our refer a friend program and have access to your very own personalized referral code, you can share it with your contacts via Email, SMS, Whatsapp, or any other messaging service you use. We also recommend sharing the code on your social channels or community pages to reach as many relevant friends as possible.
Our referral programme is open to everyone. If you know someone who sends money abroad, you can grab your personalised code and start sharing right away. It's a great way to earn some extra cash simply by helping a friend out!
It can take up to 10 working days from when the person you've referred has had their payment sent. If you haven't received your gift card by this time, please email referafriend@xe.com and someone will look into it further for you.
You can access the full Terms and Conditions for our AU-based Refer a Friend program by clicking here.
Xe Money Transfer, is a service provided by HiFX Australia Pty Ltd. HiFX Australia Pty Ltd is a company registered in Australia (ACN 105 106 045) and holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL No. 240917) and is regulated by Australian Securities and Investments Commission.