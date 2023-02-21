Send money internationally with Xe

💸 The fast and trusted way to send money.
Register in minutes for simple and secure money transfers.
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Check the currencies, amount and recipient are correct. Send us the funds and we'll do the rest.
Our rates are consistently some of the best in the business and trusted by millions.
With some transfers taking only minutes, you can get your money where it needs to be - quickly.
With millions of transfers under our belt last year, we know how to ensure your money and information are treated accordingly.
Our exchange rates are bank-beating and are linked to the live foreign exchange markets. They'll update right up until you confirm the transfer, so you can secure a rate you are comfortable with.
The majority of our money transfers are completed on the same day. Occasionally certain factors can affect the transfer completion date. We'll keep you updated by email throughout the process.
You can make international money transfers on our website or mobile app. Once you've booked your transfer, simply pay us via bank transfer or debit/credit card.
The amount you can transfer with Xe is unlimited. You can transfer up to $500,000 USD online (or currency equivalent). For larger amounts, you can contact our currency experts and they can guide you through the transfer process over the phone.
Xe Money Transfer, is a service provided by HiFX Limited. The company registration number is 1121503 and HiFX Limited is a registered Financial Service Provider (FSP94961)