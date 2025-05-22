Instant data, no roaming fees
Stay connected wherever you travel with mobile data that’s ready when you are. Available in the UK, Romania, Poland, and Germany, our eSIM bundles cover 195+ destinations with no SIM swaps and cost-effective data options.
After installing your eSIM profile once, you won’t need to do it again. Just purchase a new data plan with your existing profile when your current one expires. Only pay for what you need with bundles available in 1 GB, 3 GB, 5 GB, 10 GB, and 20 GB or more.
To activate your XeSIM, make sure your device supports eSIM and that the Xe app is downloaded.
Add new eSIM
Open the Xe app and select 'Add a new eSIM'. This will launch the eSIM setup process and redirect you to your device settings to install the profile.
Install eSIM profile
Follow the prompts in your device settings to finish installing the eSIM. Once installed, it will be ready to use anytime you purchase a data plan.
Pick a data plan
Choose a data plan that best meets your needs. You can buy a data plan before you travel, or get a prompt to select one once you arrive.
XeSIM offers data plans for every kind of trip, from weekend getaways to multi-country adventures.
Local
Best for single-country trips. Flying to Europe? Choose a country-specific eSIM for coverage during your stay.
Regional
With a regional eSIM, you can travel across different countries without needing to switch plans.
Global
Global plans offer wider coverage and are ideal for long international trips across multiple regions.
Xe uses advanced encryption to protect your personal and payment information. We'll never share your data without your consent, and you have full control over eSIM settings and data plans.
Why choose Xe eSIM?
Roam freely without the high costs
Skip the expensive roaming fees when using your device abroad. XeSIM lets you access local data rates in 195+ countries, so you can use your phone like a local no matter where you go.
One XeSIM for all your travels
There’s no need to install a new eSIM each time you travel. Whether you’re hopping between countries or planning future trips, just add a new data plan to your existing eSIM when your current one ends.
Connect instantly with no hassle
Get online in seconds without the need for a physical SIM card or store visit. Once your eSIM is installed, it activates as soon as you arrive at your destination or are ready to use it.
Flexible data plans
No matter your trip length, we have a data plan that works for you. Choose from our range of bundles and top up your data as needed, making sure you stay connected throughout your travels.
Get started with the XeSIM and enjoy affordable, flexible data across 195+ countries. Download the Xe app to activate your eSIM and choose the best data plan for wherever your travels take you.
Questions about the XeSIM
The XeSIM will launch initially in the UK, Romania, Poland, and Germany, with more countries to follow.