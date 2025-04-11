How to Make a Wire Transfer with Barclays



Barclays Bank offers multiple ways to send wire transfers: online banking, mobile app, telephone banking, or in-branch.

Wire transfer fees at Barclays can be higher than specialist providers, with additional fees possible from intermediary banks.

Xe provides a faster, more affordable alternative with competitive exchange rates and lower overall costs.

Need to send money internationally through Barclays? As one of Britain's oldest banking institutions with operations in over 40 countries, Barclays provides reliable wire transfer services for both domestic and international payments.

While Barclays offers a trusted service, understanding their process, fees, and timelines helps you avoid unexpected costs and ensures your money arrives smoothly. This guide walks you through how to wire money with Barclays Bank and explores alternatives that could save you money on your international transfers.







How to wire money with Barclays

Barclays gives you several options for sending wire transfers. Here's how to initiate your payment through each method:

Online banking

Log in to your Barclays online account Select "Move Money" and then "International Payment" Enter recipient bank details, transfer amount, and currency Review and confirm your transfer

Barclays mobile app

Open the Barclays app and sign in Select "Payments" and choose "Send an International Payment" Input recipient details, amount, and currency Verify information and complete your payment

Telephone banking

Call Barclays' telephone banking number 0345 734 5345. Follow automated instructions or speak to a customer representative Provide your security details and transfer instructions Confirm your transaction details verbally and complete your payment

In-branch

Visit your local Barclays branch Bring photo identification, your debit card, and recipient's bank details Complete the wire transfer form provided by branch staff Confirm details and authorize payment at the counter

Required recipient and payment details

Here’s what you’ll need to make a payment

The name on the account you’re sending money to (include this in the payment instruction)

The address of the person/business

For branch payments, the address and name of the recipient's bank

Recipient's bank account number or IBAN (for international)

SWIFT/BIC code for international transfers (Barclays SWIFT Code is BUKBGB22)¹



Barclays wire transfer details²

Here’s an overview of Barclays wire transfer options:

Sending method Supported countries/currencies Required details Transfer limits Cut-off time Network used Online banking 200+ countries, 50+ currencies Recipient name, bank details, IBAN, SWIFT code Up to £50,000 daily (can vary) 5:30 PM GMT SWIFT, SEPA Mobile app 200+ countries, 50+ currencies Recipient name, bank details, IBAN, SWIFT code Up to £25,000 daily 5:30 PM GMT SWIFT, SEPA Telephone 200+ countries, 50+ currencies Recipient name, bank details, IBAN, SWIFT code Limits vary by verification 5:00 PM GMT SWIFT, SEPA In-branch 200+ countries, 50+ currencies Recipient name, bank details, IBAN, SWIFT code, valid ID Usually no limit, but may vary Branch hours (typically 4:00 PM GMT) SWIFT, SEPA







Barclays wire transfer fees³

Here is an overview of the fees you can expect to pay when making a wire transfer with Barclays:

Outgoing transfer fee: Usually 0£ if sent in app/online banking, or £25 in branch

Receiving fee: Free under £100, £6 for payments over £100 (for incoming international transfers)

Intermediary fees: Depends on intermediary banks involved

Foreign exchange rate markup: Depends on market exchange rates

Fee type Amount Outgoing transfer £0 if sent online, £25 if sent in branch Receiving fee £6 Intermediary fee Depends on banks FX rate markup Depends on market exchange rate



How long does it take to wire money with Barclays?

Your transfer speed depends on several factors:

Transfer type Estimated processing time SEPA Same day or next business day if sent by 2pm SWIFT Varies based on destination After-hours/next business day Processed next business day

Remember that weekends, holidays, and missing the daily cut-off time will extend your transfer timeline.



A lower-cost alternative to Barclays wires

While Barclays provides reliable wire transfers, the combination of fixed fees, exchange rate markups, and potential intermediary charges can significantly reduce the amount your recipient receives.

For international transfers, Xe offers a more cost-effective solution with:



Compare Barclays with Xe

Before sending your next international payment, take a moment to compare your options:

Check Barclays' current exchange rates against Xe's competitive rates

Calculate the total cost including all fees and exchange rate differences

Consider transfer speed requirements and delivery options







Frequently asked questions

Still have questions about wire transfers with Barclays? Here are clear answers to some commonly asked questions to help you confidently manage your transactions.

1. What happens if I enter incorrect transfer details?

If incorrect details are provided, your transfer could be delayed, returned, or rejected. Contact Barclays immediately if you notice an error or need assistance.

2. Can I cancel a wire transfer after sending it?

Generally, wire transfers cannot be canceled once initiated, especially if the funds have already left Barclays. For international wires, there may be a short window to attempt a recall if the transfer has not yet been fully processed. Contact Barclays customer support as soon as possible if cancellation is necessary.

3. Are there specific cutoff times for wire transfers with Barclays?

Yes, Barclays typically has a cutoff time of 5:30 PM GMT for online and mobile banking transfers. In-branch transfers often need to be completed by around 4:00 PM GMT. Transfers initiated after these times or on weekends and holidays will be processed on the next business day.

4. Does Barclays support large international wire transfers?

Yes, Barclays supports high-value international wire transfers. For substantial amounts, it’s advisable to coordinate directly with Barclays' customer service or your branch to ensure a smooth transaction process and compliance with regulatory requirements.



A smarter way to send money internationally

Barclays Bank provides a trusted wire transfer service, but often at a premium cost and with longer processing times. For international transfers, Xe offers a more affordable alternative with transparent pricing, competitive exchange rates, and secure global coverage.

Ready to see the difference? Compare rates at Xe.com and discover how much more of your money could reach its destination. Make your next international transfer simpler, faster, and more cost-effective.

Citations

¹ Barclays SWIFT Code - Barclays Bank (2025)

² Barclays Wire Transfer Fees - Barclays Bank (2025)

³ Barclays Wire Transfer Times - Barclays Bank (2025)

**The information from these sources were taken on April 11, 2025.











The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only. Different currency exchange amounts, currency types, dates, times, and other individual factors will result affect the delivery times of transactions, rates and comparative savings.