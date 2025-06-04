Get an Amazon Gift Card

Promotional Offer Terms: An Australia resident who has registered an account prior to 1 Sept 2022 but not used the Xe or HiFX branded international payments service (Xe Service) (each an Eligible Customer) may qualify for one Amazon.com.au voucher valued at $20.00 AUD (Voucher) by using Xe’s Services between 19 September 2022 to 30 September 2022 (Offer Period) and making an international payment which exceeds $500.00 (Offer). Offer is valid for recipient of the email, push or in-app marketing campaign only.

An Eligible Customer’s payments with the Xe Service will not be aggregated for the purpose of this Offer. The Offer is only applicable to a payment in excess of $500.00 AUD. The Offer is limited to one Voucher per Eligible Customer (no cash equivalent available). The Voucher will be sent to the email address provided to Xe by the Eligible Customer on sign-up. Xe reserves the right to vary or terminate the Offer at its sole discretion, without notice. Xe accepts no liability in respect of the Offer. Contact: referafriend@xe.com. Provider: HiFX Limited (trading as ‘Xe’ or ‘Xe.com’) (Xe).