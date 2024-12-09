Xe empowers mid-market businesses to reduce costs on international transactions, processing over $115 billion in global payments annually. Unlock the full value of your money with Xe’s competitive exchange rates and fees.
Access live exchange rates
Xe business customers can send of money in 130+ currencies with low fees. Our live rates help you get the best value for your money while making informed financial decisions for your mid-market business.
Global money transfers don't have to be complicated. Simplify the process for your mid-market business with our flexible solutions, innovative technology, and secure transfers.
Flexible solutions
We offer flexible solutions because we know that every mid-market business is different. Tailor our services to fit your needs whether its managing mass payments or making spot transfers.
Innovative tech
Our innovative technology makes it easier to run your business. From automated payments to live tracking, you can focus on business growth while we handle smooth transactions.
Secure transfers
Protect your money and data with Xe's robust multi-factor authentication and encryption. Send global payments with confidence, knowing your transactions are safeguarded.
Minimize FX risks
Minimize FX risks with Xe’s flexible options. Safeguard your mid-market business against unpredictable market changes through spot transfers, market orders, and forward contracts.
Transaction reporting
Stay in control of your cash flow with Xe’s intuitive transaction dashboard. Monitor the status of each payment, access detailed statements, and streamline financial reporting for your mid-market business.
Xe makes international payments straightforward for mid-market businesses. Follow these simple steps to start sending money globally:
Set up a business account in just a few minutes by entering an email address and verifying your identity. You may need to provide additional documents for security purposes.
Meet with one of our experienced dealers to understand the current market conditions and how you can improve your currency exchange approach to fit your needs.
Add your recipient’s information, including addresses, account number/IBAN, and SWIFT/BIC code. Then select the destination country, currencies, and send amount.
Choose the payment method that works best for your mid-market business, such as wire transfer, ACH, or EFT. Send the money and track its progress from your account.
Mass payments
Simplify mass payments for payroll, suppliers, and other large-scale transactions. Save time and cut costs by reducing manual processing. Use our services directly or integrate them seamlessly into your systems.
Learn how Xe’s global payment solutions can support your mid-market business’s growth. Sign up today and speak with a team member to enhance your currency exchange strategy and optimize your global payments.