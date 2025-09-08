Moving to Germany: A Guide for Expats



Stays over 90 days usually need a residence visa before travel, then a residence permit after arrival.

First wins: Registration (Anmeldung) within two weeks, Tax ID (IdNr), health insurance, and a bank account.

Expect a security deposit (Kaution) up to three months of cold rent and a six-month window before most non-EU licences need exchanging.



Moving to Germany?

Thinking about a new life in Germany? Great choice. The first weeks come with a little paperwork, but it is manageable when you follow a simple order. This guide walks through visas, registration, health cover, banking, housing, and driving.. If you need to move money for a deposit, tuition, or setup costs, you can check the latest EUR rate, compare providers, and start your transfer when you are ready.



1. Visas and residence

If you plan to live, work, or study in Germany for more than 90 days, you generally apply for a national residence visa before you travel, then convert it to a residence permit after arrival.¹

Skilled professionals may qualify for the EU Blue Card with a 2025 general salary threshold of €48,300 and a lower threshold of €43,759.80 for certain bottleneck professions and new entrants.² Always confirm the latest amounts for your role.

Visa routes at a glance

Route Purpose Valid for Notes National visa → Residence permit Work, study, family reunion Varies by purpose Apply before travel, convert in Germany.¹ EU Blue Card Skilled professionals Up to 4 years, renewable Salary thresholds apply.² Student residence Degree, language study Program-dependent Proof of funds and insurance required.¹ Family reunion Spouses, children Varies Check language and income rules.¹

2. Registration (Anmeldung) and IDs

Registration (Anmeldung). After you move into a home, you must register your address within two weeks. Bring your passport and a landlord confirmation (Wohnungsgeberbestätigung).³

Tax ID (IdNr). After registration, your 11-digit IdNr arrives by post. Employers use it for payroll and it is permanent.⁴

First-month checklist

Weekly Do this Why it matters Week Registration (Anmeldung) Required within two weeks.³ Week 1-2 Confirm health insurance Compulsory for residents.⁵ Week 2–3 Receive IdNr, open a bank account Needed for payroll and payments.⁴ ⁶ Week 3–4 Set up TV/radio licence (Rundfunkbeitrag), check driving-licence rules Avoid late notices and plan for an exchange if needed.⁷ ⁸



3. Health insurance (Krankenversicherung)

Health insurance is compulsory for residents.⁵ Most employees join the statutory system; others may be eligible for private coverage depending on income and situation. If you are arriving on a visa, check which proof of coverage is needed for your residence-permit appointment.

Health insurance options

Type Best for Pros Considerations Statutory (public) Most employees, many students Broad coverage, income-based contributions Choice of funds varies by region. Private High earners, certain self-employed Flexible plans and benefits Eligibility rules and pre-existing condition checks apply.



4. Banking and payments

If you are a legal resident, you have a right to a basic payment account (Basiskonto) that supports deposits, card payments, and transfers.⁶ Your bank will provide an IBAN for euro transfers and a BIC/SWIFT code for international routing.

Common early payments include a rental deposit, first month’s rent, furnishing, and sometimes tuition. Before sending money from abroad, look at speed, fees, and the exchange rate. You can check the latest EUR rate, compare providers, and start your transfer. If a form asks for account details, the IBAN calculator and SWIFT/BIC finder can help you verify information.



5. Housing and deposits (Kaution)

German tenancy law caps the security deposit at three months of cold rent, and tenants have the right to pay it in three equal monthly installments starting at move-in.⁹ Always transfer the deposit, not cash, and keep receipts. A detailed handover report helps both sides at move-out.

Kaution quick facts

What Rule Source Maximum amount Up to three months of cold rent BGB §551.⁹ Payment schedule Three equal installments permitted BGB §551.⁹ Handling Kept separate from landlord’s assets BGB §551.⁹



6. Work, study, and everyday admin

Starting a job. Bring your IdNr to HR so payroll can start correctly.⁴ Contracts typically list gross salary, probation, vacation, and notice periods. Blue Card holders may qualify for faster settlement routes; check the latest rules.²

Studying. Universities and local immigration offices publish student-permit checklists. Confirm proof of funds, enrollment, and insurance before your appointment.¹

7. Costs and everyday life

Budget for rent and deposit, utilities, public transit, mobile and internet, groceries, insurance, residence-permit fees, and one-off items like furniture. Prices vary by city. If you are converting from another currency, check the EUR rate before larger transfers and consider setting a rate alert.

Popular cities snapshot

City Population (approx.) Median monthly gross pay (approx.) Industries Vibe Berlin 3,685,265¹⁰ €3,955¹⁸ Tech, media, startups Creative and international Munich 1,603,776¹¹ €4,166¹⁷ (Bavaria median) Automotive, finance, engineering Polished and outdoorsy Hamburg 1,862,565¹² €4,527¹⁶ Trade, logistics, media Maritime and friendly Frankfurt 776,843¹³ €4,325¹⁶ (Hesse median) Finance, aviation Global business hub Cologne 1,097,519¹⁴ €4,013¹⁶ (national median proxy) Media, manufacturing Sociable and historic Stuttgart 612,663¹⁵ €4,356¹⁶ (Baden-Württemberg median) Automotive, research Innovative and green



8. Driving and licences

If your license was issued outside the EU or EEA, it is generally valid for six months after you become resident. After that, exchange it to keep driving. Requirements vary by issuing country, so check with your local licensing office.⁸



FAQ

Do I really need to register my address?

Yes. Registration within two weeks of moving in is required.³ When will I receive my Tax ID?

Your IdNr is mailed after registration. It is an 11-digit number and does not change.⁴ Can I open a bank account if I am new to Germany?

If you are a legal resident, you have the right to a basic payment account (Basiskonto). Banks still complete standard ID and address checks.⁶ How much is the TV/radio licence?

The current fee is €18.36 per month per dwelling.⁷ How long can I drive on my non-EU licence?

Usually up to six months after you become resident, then an exchange is required to continue driving.⁸



Conclusion and how Xe can help

Moving countries often includes time-sensitive payments. With Xe, you can check mid-market rates in real time with the currency converter, compare providers, and send money securely with transparent tracking. When the timing is right for you, start your transfer in the app or on the site.



